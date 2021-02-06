Big Hit Entertainment is home to K-pop supergroup BTS (above), but there other companies with plenty of clout in the South Korean music industry. Photo: Big Hit Entertainment
Who runs K-pop? Big Hit, backers of BTS, Kakao, label of IU, and CJ ENM, with Mnet music channel, loosen grip of ‘Big Three’ SM, JYP and YG
- Three companies have dominated Korean pop music and entertainment for years, but the hold of rivals such as Big Hit Entertainment, newly listed, is tightening
- Big Hit recently struck partnership deals with Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment, tech giant Naver, and Universal Music Group – a growing trend in K-pop
