According to South Korean media outlet Yonhap, the military court said: “The defendant [Seungri] arranged sexual favours for foreign investors on many occasions in collusion with his business partner Yoo In-suk and gained benefits as a result. His crime of commercialising sex and violating our traditional custom has caused no small harm to our society.”

Former BigBang boy band member Seungri (centre) is taken into police custody in May 2019 as he leaves the High Court in Seoul. Photo: AFP

In July, military court prosecutors reportedly declared the star had “shown no remorse and shifted blame to other people despite enjoying large benefits from his crimes”.

In court on Thursday judge Hwang Min-je reportedly said, according to Agence France-Presse: “It is hard to see the defendant was not aware of financial payments paid to the women for sex. It appears that he carried out systematic sexual prostitution.”

Seungri began his career as a K-pop star with BigBang in 2006, and the band went on to becoming one of Asia’s most prominent pop acts of the era.

The 30-year-old enlisted in South Korea’s armed forces last year after withdrawing from BigBang after the Burning Sun scandal broke. It involved a series of allegations against powerful male entertainers and industry associates, centred around the Burning Sun nightclub, with which Seungri was affiliated.

Numerous allegations concerning Seoul’s high-end clubbing and entertainment industry, including the trafficking of minors for sex, were brought to light by South Korean legal investigators and through reporting by South Korean media.