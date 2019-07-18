Channels

Kashgar received more than 310,000 tourists in the first half of 2019. Chinese authorities are pushing Xinjiang as a tourist paradise, even as locals are held in re-education camps. Photo: Xinhua/Zhao Ge
Travel & Leisure

China promotes Xinjiang as tourist heaven while holding Muslim Uygurs in re-education camps

  • Authorities in Xinjiang have created a parallel universe of smiling locals, exotic food and ‘ethnic’ dance, and are promoting the region to tourists
  • Meanwhile, Turkic-speaking Muslims are subject to mass internment and tight security, and denied the right to cultural expression
Topic |   Asia Travel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

A watchtower on a high-security facility near what is believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Politics

China calls Xinjiang camps training centres, but government’s own documents say otherwise, researcher finds

  • A researcher’s review of government documents finds evidence of coercive internment, police presence and political brainwashing
  • The findings refute China’s claims of ‘vocational education and training centres’ by quoting government reports not intended for international audiences
Topic |   Xinjiang
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 4:21am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 2 Jul, 2019

