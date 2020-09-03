A gorilla named Ruterana holds a newly born baby gorilla from the Rushegura gorilla family in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Uganda. Seven babies have been born in the park this year compared to three for the whole of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Gorilla baby boom offers Ugandan national park hope that conservation efforts are working
- Five baby gorillas have been born in six weeks in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Seven babies have been produced this year, compared to three in 2019
- Despite the constant menace of poaching in Uganda, the park has an estimated 400 mountain gorillas – roughly half the world’s population
Topic | Conservation
