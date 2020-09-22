A worker sanitises railings at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, after authorities reopened the famous monument to visitors. Photo: Reuters
‘It feels good’: India’s Taj Mahal palace reopens to tourists after six-month closure amid coronavirus crisis, even as cases in country continue to rise
- The monument, which normally attracts about seven million tourists a year, has reopened despite concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in India
- Visitor numbers are capped at 5,000 a day, and everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing, but the first to come were happy to be there
Topic | Asia travel
A worker sanitises railings at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, after authorities reopened the famous monument to visitors. Photo: Reuters