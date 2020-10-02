Winery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah BergerWinery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah Berger
Winery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah Berger
Lifestyle /  Travel & Leisure

California wildfires reduce beloved Napa Valley wine and tourist spots to ashes and scorched earth

  • The California wildfires are still raging, and wineries, restaurants and other attractions have been destroyed
  • The Silverado Trail in Napa Valley and the town of Calistoga, both destinations for wine lovers, have suffered badly

Topic |   Climate crisis
Agence France-PresseBloomberg
Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg

Updated: 10:15pm, 2 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Winery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah BergerWinery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah Berger
Winery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah Berger
READ FULL ARTICLE