Winery Castello di Amorosa was damaged in the Glass Fire that has devastated tourist spots in the Napa Valley in California. Photo: Noah Berger
California wildfires reduce beloved Napa Valley wine and tourist spots to ashes and scorched earth
- The California wildfires are still raging, and wineries, restaurants and other attractions have been destroyed
- The Silverado Trail in Napa Valley and the town of Calistoga, both destinations for wine lovers, have suffered badly
Topic | Climate crisis
