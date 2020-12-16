Zhao Hui’s renovated farmhouse in a village in Dashuibo, Shandong, eastern China is part of an experiment to revitalise its rural economy, a key national policy goal. Photo: courtesy of Zhao Hui
Rent a holiday home for 20 years for US$1,000: how one Chinese town is trying to revive the rural economy
- The project, which turns turn vacant houses in Dashuibo, Shandong into community spaces and second homes, is the latest experiment to alleviate poverty in China
- Tenants have to commit to spending another US$30,000 on renovations, and buy at least US$760 worth of local farmers’ produce every year, increasing their income
Topic | China economy
