To save money, Su Min sleeps in a tent on top of her car at night. Photo: Weibo/Su Min
A Chinese Eat, Pray, Love: granny’s road trip gives her the freedom she’s always craved

  • Su Min has always tried to live up to societal expectations of what a woman should and shouldn’t do – but not any more
  • At the age of 56, she left home and is live-streaming her road trip around China – and hundreds of thousands of internet users are applauding her independence

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:45am, 18 Dec, 2020

