A promotional video about the quiet carriage is played on a Beijing-Shanghai high-speed train, which links the two cities in China. Photo: Wang Xiang A promotional video about the quiet carriage is played on a Beijing-Shanghai high-speed train, which links the two cities in China. Photo: Wang Xiang
High-speed trains in China add quiet carriages for travellers who don’t want to hear other passengers’ phones and loud conversations

  • In quiet cars passengers must use audio devices with headphones and leave the carriage to take a phone call
  • Major cities are also trying to lower noise levels on subways by punishing people for using smartphones on speaker rather than earphones

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:15am, 31 Dec, 2020

