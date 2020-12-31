A promotional video about the quiet carriage is played on a Beijing-Shanghai high-speed train, which links the two cities in China. Photo: Wang Xiang
China economy
High-speed trains in China add quiet carriages for travellers who don’t want to hear other passengers’ phones and loud conversations
- In quiet cars passengers must use audio devices with headphones and leave the carriage to take a phone call
- Major cities are also trying to lower noise levels on subways by punishing people for using smartphones on speaker rather than earphones
