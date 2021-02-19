The excavation site at the Xianyang International Airport construction site in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. Photo: Weibo The excavation site at the Xianyang International Airport construction site in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. Photo: Weibo
Thousands of ancient tombs uncovered on construction sites in Xian, home of the terracotta army

  • Archaeologists work overtime through the Lunar New Year holiday digging up relics to avoid causing delays to airport and subway extensions
  • Xian was China’s capital city for 1,100 years, and every major excavation unearths archaeologically valuable relics spanning thousands of years

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 11:29pm, 19 Feb, 2021

