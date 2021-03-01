Business travel could be the slowest sector of the travel industry to recover from the pandemic. Photo: Getty Images
Business travel and Covid-19: lost deals, impersonal online meetings, jobs at risk, and recovery will be slow, even as vaccinations roll out
- With borders closed and quarantines in effect, the business world is struggling with Covid-19
- Vaccinations offer hope, but it will take years for business travel and conferences to fully return, a professor says, and that will depress economic growth
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
