A young visitor dives in Nikko Bay, Palau. A travel corridor between the island nation in Micronesia and Taiwan is set to open this week. Palau is one of the few places in the world to have recorded no cases of Covid-19, and Taiwan has had relatively few cases. Photo: Shutterstock
Palau president visits Taiwan to open ‘Asia’s first travel bubble’ between two ‘Covid-safe’ destinations
- Under the bubble plan, Taiwanese visitors to Palau will have minimal contact with locals, staying at designated hotels and shopping only at pre-set times
- Palau President Surangel Whipps will be on the first flight of Taiwanese tourists to his country on Thursday; the plan is for 16 flights a week eventually
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
