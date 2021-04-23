A climber’s Covid-19 diagnosis, after spending time at Everest base camp (pictured), is a blow to Nepal’s hopes for a bumper mountaineering season on the world’s highest peak. Photo: Shutterstock
Nepal’s reopening to tourists hit by Everest coronavirus case – evacuated climber confirms Covid-19 diagnosis on Facebook, is ‘doing OK now’
- Norwegian climber Erlend Ness, who was hoping to scale world’s highest peak, has been diagnosed with Covid-19. A sherpa in his party has also tested positive
- Nepal has eased quarantine rules in an effort to attract more climbers, despite the difficulties of treating them if they contract the virus
