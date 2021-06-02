Greece’s digital governance minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, explains how the EU digital Covid-19 certificate will work. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid-19 vaccination certificates for travel: Germany, Greece among first EU countries to launch them
- Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland join Germany and Greece in launching EU vaccination certificates for travel within the bloc
- The countries took the initiative weeks ahead of the July 1 roll-out of the certificates, which use a QR code
