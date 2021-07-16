The Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland, Australia, is in danger of being removed from the Unesco list of World Heritage Sites as it has lost half of its corals since 1995. Photo: Shutterstock
UK, Australia brace for Unesco world heritage rulings on city of Liverpool and the Great Barrier Reef
- Great Barrier Reef could be added to list of World Heritage sites at risk, and Liverpool, already on the list, could lose Unesco status at China-hosted meeting
- Among new sites being considered for World Heritage status are China’s ancient port city of Quanzhou, and the Dholavira archaeological ruins in India
Topic | cultural heritage
