The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images
Lifestyle /  Travel & Leisure

What Delta variant? Sturgis biker rally expects massive crowds as event revs back into action in South Dakota despite coronavirus fears

  • The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was blamed for a spike in Covid-19 cases, yet this year’s rally is expected to attract 700,000 motorcycle fans
  • ‘You cannot stop it. I feel completely powerless,’ one local says. But city and state officials have embraced the event, which will boost tourism revenue

Topic |   Coronavirus US
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:15am, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images
The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE