The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, the US was blamed for leading to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases last year. Photo: Getty Images
What Delta variant? Sturgis biker rally expects massive crowds as event revs back into action in South Dakota despite coronavirus fears
- The 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was blamed for a spike in Covid-19 cases, yet this year’s rally is expected to attract 700,000 motorcycle fans
- ‘You cannot stop it. I feel completely powerless,’ one local says. But city and state officials have embraced the event, which will boost tourism revenue
