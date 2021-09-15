Esther Lee, owner of the Hidden Langkawi restaurant, cleans a table at her restaurant as Langkawi gets ready to open to domestic tourists from September 16. Photo: Reuters
Langkawi and Bali gear up to welcome back tourists amid suggestion of tourism ‘triangle’ with Phuket
- Malaysian holiday hotspot Langkawi will reopen to fully vaccinated domestic tourists from September 16, while Bali eased social restrictions this week
- Indonesia’s tourism minister on Tuesday brought up the idea of regional collaboration between Phuket, Langkawi and Bali, with tourism bubbles linking the three
Topic | Asia travel bubbles
