Esther Lee, owner of the Hidden Langkawi restaurant, cleans a table at her restaurant as Langkawi gets ready to open to domestic tourists from September 16. Photo: Reuters
Esther Lee, owner of the Hidden Langkawi restaurant, cleans a table at her restaurant as Langkawi gets ready to open to domestic tourists from September 16. Photo: Reuters
Langkawi and Bali gear up to welcome back tourists amid suggestion of tourism ‘triangle’ with Phuket

  • Malaysian holiday hotspot Langkawi will reopen to fully vaccinated domestic tourists from September 16, while Bali eased social restrictions this week
  • Indonesia’s tourism minister on Tuesday brought up the idea of regional collaboration between Phuket, Langkawi and Bali, with tourism bubbles linking the three

Reuters
Updated: 12:45pm, 15 Sep, 2021

