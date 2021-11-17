As India chokes on poisonous smog, the Taj Mahal sees a few visitors on November 16, 2021. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP As India chokes on poisonous smog, the Taj Mahal sees a few visitors on November 16, 2021. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP
As India chokes on poisonous smog, the Taj Mahal sees a few visitors on November 16, 2021. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP
Taj Mahal, other attractions shrouded in smog as India reopens to foreign tourists after coronavirus shutdown

  • As India reopens its borders for tourists, the north of the country is shrouded in dense, dangerous smog
  • The Taj Mahal, closed on and off since 2020, sits almost obscured by the thick, choking air pollution

