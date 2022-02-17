Bali has re-opened to foreign tourists and welcomed its first international flight in two years on February 16. Photo: Xinhua
Bali has re-opened to foreign tourists and welcomed its first international flight in two years on February 16. Photo: Xinhua
Asia travel
Lifestyle /  Travel & Leisure

Bali welcomes first international flight in two years as island opens to tourists from all countries

  • A Singapore Airlines plane landed in Bali on February 16, the first international passenger flight to the Indonesian holiday island in nearly two years
  • One holidaymaker on the flight called the reopening a ‘great sign’ for tourism, although all visitors must first quarantine at a hotel for three to seven days

Topic |   Asia travel
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:30am, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bali has re-opened to foreign tourists and welcomed its first international flight in two years on February 16. Photo: Xinhua
Bali has re-opened to foreign tourists and welcomed its first international flight in two years on February 16. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE