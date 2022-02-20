Social media and the pandemic have increased interest in India’s stargazing hotspots. Tso Moriri lake (above) in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Photo: Getty Images
Growing interest in astronomy sparks a tourism boom in India’s high places as homestays add telescopes and night-sky observatories open
- Indians have discovered the joys of stargazing, creating an opportunity for enterprising communities to open ‘astroresorts’ offering night-sky experiences
- So far India doesn’t have any recognised ‘dark-sky’ sanctuaries – the best places to view the heavens – but efforts are being made to change that
Topic | Asia travel
