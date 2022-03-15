Chinese white dolphin numbers in Hong Kong waters have been falling for years, but in 2021 only two were found washed up dead on beaches, probably because Macau ferry services were halted.
Chinese white dolphin deaths fall amid Covid-19 pandemic, probably because of halt to Hong Kong-Macau ferries, researcher says
- After 15 years of falling Chinese white dolphin numbers in Hong Kong waters, the population rose slightly in 2021 and fewer were found washed up dead
- Halting high-speed ferry services between Hong Kong and Macau to curb the spread of coronavirus was a key factor, an expert says. But they face other risks
Topic | Chinese white dolphin
