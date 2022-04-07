Tourists pose on “shikara” boats on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir. The region is seeing a tourism boom following a slump because of insecurity and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Indian Kashmir sees ‘highest ever tourist arrivals’ after pandemic slump
- ‘There is a huge rush for bookings,’ one tourism operator in the region famed for its lakes and mountains says – welcome news after some lean years
- Operators say uncertainty about international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic has led high-end Indian tourists to choose Kashmir over European destinations
