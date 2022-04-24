The crowds are back at the Jama Masjid mosque in Delhi, India, for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Rakesh Kumar
The crowds are back in old Delhi for the first public Ramadan celebration since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and life has returned to its streets
- Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, is under way – the first Indian religious festival being celebrated since Covid-19 restrictions were eased in March
- ‘The return of the crowds is a good sign,’ one kebab seller says. But another says: ‘If you talk about sales, it is not satisfactory at all’
Topic | Ramadan
