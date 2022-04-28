Tourists at a restaurant in the old town of Chania on Crete, where the tourist season has started but many operators face an acute shortage of staff. Photo: AFP
Tourism in Greece endangered by acute staff shortages and rising costs

  • The pandemic caused hospitality workers in Greece to seek work elsewhere, and the industry’s low pay and long hours is no enticement for them to return
  • Greek hotels and restaurants are understaffed, which, combined with rising costs, spells trouble for a sector that brings in 25 per cent of the national income

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:45pm, 28 Apr, 2022

