A young woman works remotely on the terrace of a holiday villa in Bali. Indonesia is offering five-year remote work visas to draw more such digital nomads for long stays. Photo: Getty Images
A young woman works remotely on the terrace of a holiday villa in Bali. Indonesia is offering five-year remote work visas to draw more such digital nomads for long stays. Photo: Getty Images
Lifestyle /  Travel & Leisure

Indonesia woos digital nomads with 5-year remote working visa, and promotes spiritual getaways, to bring in longer-staying visitors

  • Successful applicants will not pay taxes if their income is not earned in Indonesia – part of plans to draw travellers who stay longer and spend more
  • Nation will also promote its spiritual retreats in places like Bali. Not sun, sea and sand, but serenity, spirituality and sustainability, tourism minister says

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 4:28pm, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young woman works remotely on the terrace of a holiday villa in Bali. Indonesia is offering five-year remote work visas to draw more such digital nomads for long stays. Photo: Getty Images
A young woman works remotely on the terrace of a holiday villa in Bali. Indonesia is offering five-year remote work visas to draw more such digital nomads for long stays. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE