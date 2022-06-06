A young woman works remotely on the terrace of a holiday villa in Bali. Indonesia is offering five-year remote work visas to draw more such digital nomads for long stays. Photo: Getty Images
Indonesia woos digital nomads with 5-year remote working visa, and promotes spiritual getaways, to bring in longer-staying visitors
- Successful applicants will not pay taxes if their income is not earned in Indonesia – part of plans to draw travellers who stay longer and spend more
- Nation will also promote its spiritual retreats in places like Bali. Not sun, sea and sand, but serenity, spirituality and sustainability, tourism minister says
