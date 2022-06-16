Rustic, Bedouin-style tents will be offered as accommodation for soccer fans during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
World Cup 2022: tents in desert, no air cons, for fans as Fifa guests hog Qatar’s hotel rooms. An ‘opportunity’ to get an ‘authentic taste of Qatari camping’, official says
- Qatar has fewer than 30,000 hotel rooms, and most are reserved for guests of Fifa. Football fans invited to stay ‘Bedouin style’ in tents in the desert instead
- There’ll be utilities but no air conditioning. Luxury tents will be pitched too, and fans can stay on cruise ships and in shared villas – or fly in for matches
