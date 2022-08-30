An artist’s impression of the planned Bali Paramount Pictures Theme Park, which would be the biggest such attraction in Southeast Asia. Image: Paramount
Will Paramount’s Bali theme park, the biggest in Southeast Asia, ever be built? Don’t hold your breath
- From SpongeBob to Dora the Explorer, the theme park’s backers aim to tap into Paramount’s library, and boost the economy of Bali’s little-visited west coast
- However, Indonesia and Paramount Parks have poor track records when it comes to completing this kind of project, so if it will come to pass is anyone’s guess
