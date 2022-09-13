Bagan, a Unesco World Heritage site in Myanmar, has almost no visitors, as tourists have stayed away since the military coup in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
‘People are having to sell their land’: in Bagan, Myanmar, as visitors stay away from Unesco World Heritage site after 2021 coup, tourism workers leave to find work, businesses close
- Millions of tourists used to visit Myanmar’s ancient temple and pagoda complex each year, but since the military coup in 2021 visitors have stayed away
- People around the Unesco World Heritage site who used to depend on tourism are turning to other work and moving to the cities
