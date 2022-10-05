Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is considering a military-run state-owned airline. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mexican army-run airline in the works, president confirms after documents hack; says it would fly 10 leased planes and one unwanted presidential jet
- Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed a plan is being considered to have the country’s military run a state-owned airline
- The airline would fly 10 leased planes and the former presidential jet, which López Obrador refuses to use and has been trying to sell
