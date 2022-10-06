Germany’s tallest boat lift opened on October 4 in Niederfinow, near Berlin. It replaces one built in 1934, that was the world’s biggest at the time – a title that has since gone to a lift at China’s Three Gorges Dam. Photo: AFP
New boat lift on a canal linking Berlin and Poland is an engineering feat that can carry ‘the weight of 50 blue whales’
- Opened on October 4, the elevator on the Oder-Havel Canal hoists boats up 36 metres to enable travel from the Polish port of Szczecin to the German capital
- The lift replaces one built in 1934, which was the tallest in the world at the time of completion. That title is now held by a lift at China’s Three Gorges Dam
