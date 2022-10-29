Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
Hong Kong people, do your job! Sure, our city is more exciting than Singapore, but in the battle for post-Covid tourists we need to be more welcoming
- The provision of half a million free air tickets to Hong Kong in 2023 shows the city’s desperation to revive tourism, but competition from Singapore is fierce
- Many see the Lion City as more friendly, so it’s time for us Hong Kong residents to stop resting on our laurels and make our city a kinder place to visitors
