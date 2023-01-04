“There were already parts of the [ring] road missing before the storm because it was not built properly,” says James Waller, the British owner of the Begadang hotel. “But since the storm it’s much worse.”

Waller’s was the only hotel and restaurant on the island that traded continuously during the pandemic.

“Compared to what the rest of the world was going through, I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else during the pandemic,” Waller says.

“We had such a great community, there were no social pockets, from a social point of view it was incredible. And we did not have any lockdowns or restrictions. We even had people coming here from Bali to get away from all of that.”

But now, ongoing extreme weather has caused the cancellation of the barges that normally ferry garbage from Gili Air to landfill sites on Lombok.

Rubbish covers the beach on Gili Air. Photo: Dave Smith

Instead, rubbish is going uncollected or being piled up on the beaches along with marine debris that made landfall during the storm.

“If the weather is good, twice a day they take the rubbish to Lombok,” says Daniel Budiwanti, a travel agent at Gili Line, which sells tickets on glass-bottom sightseeing boats that have also been grounded because of bad weather.

“This is not good for tourism. Many people are complaining.”

Gili Air’s broken ring road. Photo: Dave Smith

Plastic and construction waste dot Gili Air’s entire coastline. Photo: Dave Smith

Compounding matters is the off-putting sight of dozens of villas and small hotels that were abandoned during the pandemic, their once-sparkling beachfront swimming pools now filled with sludge and buzzing with mosquitoes.

And many of those hotels that have reopened since Indonesia opened its borders again in early 2022 are in urgent need of repair.

“Two years of people not maintaining their properties has been devastating. Worse than a tsunami,” says the manager of a small hotel, who speaks on condition of anonymity.

