South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asia travel
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Rosewood Hong Kong came in at No 2 on the The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list. Of the 50 hotels ranked, 18 are in Asia. Photo: Rosewood
LifestyleTravel & Leisure

Where are the world’s best hotels in 2023? 4 of the top 5 are in Asia – and Hong Kong has 2 of them

  • The inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list has four Asian hotels in its top five, and 18 of the 50 that are ranked are in Asia
  • Top spot goes to a hotel in Italy, but another one there, which topped the recent 1,000 World’s Best Hotels ranking, doesn’t make it onto World’s 50 Best list
Asia travel
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter
Why you can trust SCMP

Two of the planet’s five best hotels can be found in Hong Kong – at least according to The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023, the inaugural awards ceremony of which was held in London this week.

Furthermore, Asia accounts for four of the top five spots, with Rosewood Hong Kong (No 2), Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No 3) in Thailand, Hong Kong’s The Upper House (No 4) and the Aman Tokyo (No 5) in Japan giving the overall winner, Italy’s 24-room Passalacqua, a run for its money.
The awards are a sister competition to the well-established World’s 50 Best Restaurants (current No 1: Central, in Lima, Peru) and World’s 50 Best Bars (Paradiso, Barcelona).

Properties are voted for by the World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy; 580 well-travelled experts in the hotel and travel industry, half of whom are women.

Hong Kong’s The Upper House came in at No 4 on the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list. Photo: The Upper House

All voters, aside from regional “academy chairs”, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying.

Each voter listed the seven hotels they liked best of those they stayed in during the 24 months preceding the vote.

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River came third on the list. Photo: Four Seasons

As well as the overall best hotel category, properties were assessed in six sponsored subcategories:

  • Nikka Best New Hotel Award – winner: Capella Bangkok, Thailand

  • The Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award – winner: Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, South Africa

  • The Lavazza One To Watch Award – winner: The Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah, United States

  • The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award – winner: Soneva Fushi, the Maldives

  • The Art of Hospitality Award – winner: Gleneagles; Scotland

  • The Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award – winner: The Newt, England

Capella Bangkok won the Nikka Best New Hotel Award. Photo: Capella Bangkok
The Lodge at Blue Sky, in Utah, United States, won The Lavazza One To Watch Award. Photo: The Lodge
In total, of the 50 “best” hotels that give the awards their name, 18 are in Asia, other notable inclusions being the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Thailand (No 10); Raffles Singapore (No 17); Nihi Sumba, Indonesia (No 18); Capella Singapore (No 28); Desa Potato Head, Bali, Indonesia (No 40); and Atlantis the Royal, Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (No 44).
Advertisement
Indicative of the peculiarities associated with different attempts to rate experiences as subjective as hotel stays, the winner of another new ranking – Venice’s Belmond Hotel Cipriani, which topped the 1,000 World’s Best Hotels list by French company La Liste in June – failed to even register in this top 50.
Advertisement
Post