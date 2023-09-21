Two of the planet’s five best hotels can be found in Hong Kong – at least according to The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023, the inaugural awards ceremony of which was held in London this week.

Furthermore, Asia accounts for four of the top five spots, with Rosewood Hong Kong (No 2), Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No 3) in Thailand, Hong Kong’s The Upper House (No 4) and the Aman Tokyo (No 5) in Japan giving the overall winner, Italy’s 24-room Passalacqua , a run for its money.

The awards are a sister competition to the well-established World’s 50 Best Restaurants (current No 1: Central, in Lima, Peru) and World’s 50 Best Bars (Paradiso, Barcelona).

Properties are voted for by the World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy; 580 well-travelled experts in the hotel and travel industry, half of whom are women.

Hong Kong’s The Upper House came in at No 4 on the inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list. Photo: The Upper House

All voters, aside from regional “academy chairs”, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying.