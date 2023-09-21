Where are the world’s best hotels in 2023? 4 of the top 5 are in Asia – and Hong Kong has 2 of them
- The inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list has four Asian hotels in its top five, and 18 of the 50 that are ranked are in Asia
- Top spot goes to a hotel in Italy, but another one there, which topped the recent 1,000 World’s Best Hotels ranking, doesn’t make it onto World’s 50 Best list
Two of the planet’s five best hotels can be found in Hong Kong – at least according to The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023, the inaugural awards ceremony of which was held in London this week.
Properties are voted for by the World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy; 580 well-travelled experts in the hotel and travel industry, half of whom are women.
All voters, aside from regional “academy chairs”, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying.
Each voter listed the seven hotels they liked best of those they stayed in during the 24 months preceding the vote.
As well as the overall best hotel category, properties were assessed in six sponsored subcategories:
Nikka Best New Hotel Award – winner: Capella Bangkok, Thailand
The Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award – winner: Singita Lodges, Kruger National Park, South Africa
The Lavazza One To Watch Award – winner: The Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah, United States
The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award – winner: Soneva Fushi, the Maldives
The Art of Hospitality Award – winner: Gleneagles; Scotland
The Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award – winner: The Newt, England