Greece’s health ministry is seeking police help against hoaxers who tried to scare foreign tourists out of some Athens short-term rental flats by inventing a bedbug crisis.

A ministry statement on December 5 said posters stuck up outside flat buildings in the city centre, festooned with fake ministry and Athens municipality logos, were “absolutely false”.

The posters, addressed to “dear visitors” in misspelled English, claimed health authorities had ordered local “private guest houses” evacuated “to protect the public health of permanent Greek tenants”.