‘Cold weather’ the No 1 barrier to skiing holidays for Hong Kong people, survey finds; those who do go spend big and see it as status boost
- ‘Enhancing their personal image’ and status motivates Hongkongers to hit the slopes, but cold weather is the biggest barrier to them going on a snow holiday
- So says the Club Med Asia Snow Report, which also finds that when they do plan a snow holiday, Hongkongers expect to spend more than other Asian travellers
Hong Kong people who take snow holidays see “cold weather” as the greatest barrier to ski vacations, according to a survey by resort operator Club Med.
Of the Hong Kong respondents – all of whom have taken or plan to take a snow holiday – 46 per cent were prepared to brave the cold because “ice and snow sports can enhance their personal image and serve as a status symbol”, it found.
And when Hongkongers do go skiing, they – along with Malaysians – are prepared to spend more on a trip than travellers from other major Asian markets, Club Med found.
Hongkongers’ number one choice of destination for skiing trips is Japan, according to the survey by Club Med, which describes itself as a global leader in snow holidays.
The survey, conducted in September 2023, found that of the 511 Hongkongers interviewed – all between the ages of 24 and 64 and having been on a snow holiday in the past five years or planning one in the next two years – 39 per cent selected Japan as their most favoured destination, followed by Switzerland (30 per cent) and Canada (29 per cent).
They anticipate spending HK$4,800 (US$615) per day on travel, which is the same as those interviewed for the survey from Malaysia, but more than the anticipated spending of respondents from all the other markets covered: South Korea, Singapore, Japan, mainland China and Taiwan.
“Hongkongers are more interested in travelling to Japan since the yen dropped last year,” said Stuart de Bourgogne, the general manager of Club Med Hong Kong and Taiwan.
“They have higher travel budgets than people from other parts of Asia-Pacific, and they love all-inclusive resorts.”
Taken as a whole, the 3,548 survey respondents also identified Japan (40 per cent), Switzerland (39 per cent) and Canada (27 per cent) as the most desired ski or snowboard destinations, with mainland China in fourth place, at 24 per cent, the latter “mainly driven by the domestic market as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan markets”, according to the Club Med Asia Snow Report.
Half of respondents cited “a desire for exhilarating winter sports and captivating snow-covered landscapes” as their primary motivators for hitting the slopes.
But the mainland Chinese tend not to be so keen on snow holidays.
Mainland travellers experience more barriers to reaching ski resorts than other respondents and also have aversions to cold-weather wear, getting hurt while out on the slopes and the boredom involved when there is “nothing to do except ski or snowboard”.
Snow holiday destinations being too far away, not having enough leave and language barriers were other reasons that made such trips unpopular and “not trendy”.
The most popular destination among mainland Chinese travellers for winter trips was home. Japan was their least favourite destination.
When heading to Asian snow destinations, holidaymakers from within the region are expecting to be away from home on average for eight days, while 12 days is the anticipated length for skiing holidays in Europe.
More than 68 per cent of the respondents prefer to stay in hotels and resorts for their snow holidays, with a higher preference for all-inclusive resorts seen among those with children.
The survey finds that six to eight years old is considered the ideal age for children to start learning winter sports, and 84 per cent of Hong Kong respondents believe snow resorts should have kids’ clubs, ranking second only to those in mainland China (85 per cent).
Overall, the report indicates that travellers are looking for more than just access to skiing and snowboarding during a snow holiday. They are also seeking comfortable accommodation, delicious cuisine, family-friendly activities and festive après-ski entertainment.
Additional reporting by Mia Castagnone