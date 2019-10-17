The tweet that threatened to derail NBA’s decades-long relationship with China, its most lucrative overseas market
- A post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey set off a firestorm in China
- NBA and its biggest star LeBron James have faced a backlash at home over their response
Protesters at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong burn LeBron James jerseys on Tuesday after the NBA superstar called out Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for backing the Hong Kong protesters. Photo: AP
Hongkongers burn LeBron James jerseys as NBA’s China controversy festers
- The Los Angeles Lakers star reignited the row after returning home and saying he thought Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was ‘uneducated’
- Protesters at the Southorn Playground were seen burning James’ jerseys during a rally on Tuesday night
