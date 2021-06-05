Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, Richard Nixon and Shanghai Communist Party leader Chang Chun-chiao attend a farewell banquet for the US president at the end of his 1972 visit to China. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai, Richard Nixon and Shanghai Communist Party leader Chang Chun-chiao attend a farewell banquet for the US president at the end of his 1972 visit to China. Photo: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
‘Wolf warrior’ diplomacy’s long pedigree in China, and the man who gave birth to it: Zhou Enlai

  • There is nothing new about Chinese diplomats’ theatrical anger and insistence the onus for progress rests with the other side, Bloomberg’s Peter Martin writes
  • The same can be said of the flattery with which China beguiled US journalist Edgar Snow, Henry Kissinger and Donald Trump, he explains in a new book

Peter Neville-Hadley
Peter Neville-Hadley

Updated: 9:16am, 5 Jun, 2021

