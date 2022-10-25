Dishes from Taste of Afroasian Fusion, an event held by Grassroots Future in 2020 to showcase cuisines from Africa and Asia. Photo: Phoebe So
The Hong Kong charity giving refugees and asylum seekers the chance to tell their stories – by cooking food from home
- Table of Two Cities is a platform for refugees and asylum seekers to tell their story through online recipes, and by cooking dishes from home at events
- It’s part of an initiative by Grassroots Future, a charity founded to give a voice to the displaced, and which has provided vital support during the pandemic
