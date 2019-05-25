The World Dream cruise ship alongside the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, in Hong Kong, in April. Photo: Stuart Heaver
Hong Kong air pollution and the deadly impact of shipping and cruise industries
- A single cruise liner berthed at a passenger terminal emits as much sulphur dioxide as 25,000 diesel buses
- As the waters of the Greater Bay Area get ever busier, is enough being done to clean the emissions of ocean-going vessels?
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
