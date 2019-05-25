Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The World Dream cruise ship alongside the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, in Hong Kong, in April. Photo: Stuart Heaver
Long Reads

Hong Kong air pollution and the deadly impact of shipping and cruise industries

  • A single cruise liner berthed at a passenger terminal emits as much sulphur dioxide as 25,000 diesel buses
  • As the waters of the Greater Bay Area get ever busier, is enough being done to clean the emissions of ocean-going vessels?
Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Stuart Heaver

Stuart Heaver  

Published: 11:00am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The World Dream cruise ship alongside the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, in Hong Kong, in April. Photo: Stuart Heaver
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.