The narrative surrounding China’s ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ is a lie that doesn’t stand up to scrutiny

China-Sri Lanka relations

  • The idea that Beijing is a bad-faith lender easily swindling recipient countries was pushed relentlessly by the Trump administration. It doesn’t hold up

Deborah Brautigam and Meg Rithmire

Updated: 12:41pm, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE