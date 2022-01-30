Online fraud: how Chinese nationals forced to run internet scams in Cambodia earn millions for their captors, sometimes paying with their lives

Scams and swindles

  • Lured or trafficked to Cambodia with promises of lucrative jobs, victims instead find themselves worked relentlessly by brutal bosses fleecing people online

Cindy LiuMarta Kasztelan
Cindy Liu and Marta Kasztelan

Updated: 9:09am, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE