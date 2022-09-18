What is life like in Ukraine right now? Inside two very different cities

Ukraine war

  • Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war and with no end in sight, Post Magazine visits Mykolayiv and Odesa to see how people are living in Ukraine’s combat zones

Ian Lloyd Neubauer
Ian Lloyd Neubauer

Updated: 1:15pm, 18 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE