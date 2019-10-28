Channels

Learn how to invest in sustainable businesses at Encompass HK’s upcoming ‘Impact Investing 101’ seminar in Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong.
Impact Investing 101 for Hongkongers: learn how to put your money where your mind is

  • Sustainability investing doesn’t have to mean getting less in return, says former Wall Street trader Warren Ackerman, who is betting big on the future
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Updated: 12:52pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Learn how to invest in sustainable businesses at Encompass HK's upcoming 'Impact Investing 101' seminar in Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong.
A slum in New Delhi. Companies that comply with ESG principles will also benefit from a higher return on equity, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Photo: AFP
Banking & Finance

Asian private-equity managers turn to impact investing as demand rises among US, Europe investors, eye stronger returns and fundraising

  • Investors in the US and Europe are increasingly favouring investments that comply with ESG principles
  • Private-equity managers such as KKR, Quadria Capital are taking the lead in this sector
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Oct, 2019

A slum in New Delhi. Companies that comply with ESG principles will also benefit from a higher return on equity, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Photo: AFP
