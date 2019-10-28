Learn how to invest in sustainable businesses at Encompass HK’s upcoming ‘Impact Investing 101’ seminar in Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong.
Impact Investing 101 for Hongkongers: learn how to put your money where your mind is
- Sustainability investing doesn’t have to mean getting less in return, says former Wall Street trader Warren Ackerman, who is betting big on the future
Topic | Investing
A slum in New Delhi. Companies that comply with ESG principles will also benefit from a higher return on equity, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Photo: AFP
Asian private-equity managers turn to impact investing as demand rises among US, Europe investors, eye stronger returns and fundraising
- Investors in the US and Europe are increasingly favouring investments that comply with ESG principles
- Private-equity managers such as KKR, Quadria Capital are taking the lead in this sector
