The WWF launched social media campaign Art For Your World to draw attention to the impact of climate change: Photo: Richard Barrett/WWF The WWF launched social media campaign Art For Your World to draw attention to the impact of climate change: Photo: Richard Barrett/WWF
Climate change
WWF gets creative in the climate change fight: artists from Anish Kapoor to Tracey Emin join Art For Your World project

  • The wildlife conservation charity launched social media campaign Art For Your World to draw attention to the impact of climate change
  • Contemporary artists have joined the project, creating exclusive artworks to sell at auction and online

Kylie Knott
Updated: 4:15pm, 2 Jul, 2021

