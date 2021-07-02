The WWF launched social media campaign Art For Your World to draw attention to the impact of climate change: Photo: Richard Barrett/WWF
WWF gets creative in the climate change fight: artists from Anish Kapoor to Tracey Emin join Art For Your World project
- The wildlife conservation charity launched social media campaign Art For Your World to draw attention to the impact of climate change
- Contemporary artists have joined the project, creating exclusive artworks to sell at auction and online
Topic | Climate change
The WWF launched social media campaign Art For Your World to draw attention to the impact of climate change: Photo: Richard Barrett/WWF