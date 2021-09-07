Clouds hang over the forested North Sentinel Island, where a ship mostly crewed by Hong Kong sailors ran aground in 1981, sparking fears the island’s natives would attack them. Photo: AP Clouds hang over the forested North Sentinel Island, where a ship mostly crewed by Hong Kong sailors ran aground in 1981, sparking fears the island’s natives would attack them. Photo: AP
When natives threatened to attack 21 Hong Kong sailors after their ship ran aground off the Andaman Islands

  • The sailors were part of the crew of Panamanian-registered, 16,000-ton vessel Primrose when it ran aground off the Andaman Islands while bound for Australia
  • Despite initial fears, the inhabitants of North Sentinel Island in the Andamans ‘made no attempt to board the ship or cause any harm to the crew members’

Regina Chen
Updated: 10:22am, 7 Sep, 2021

