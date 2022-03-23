Two endangered Malayan box turtles that were seized by Hong Kong authorities in 2010 are prepared for their journey. Photo: courtesy of KFBG
Turtles and tortoises join exodus from Hong Kong – 55 from endangered species, most illegally smuggled, moved to reptile centres in Europe
- The reptiles left for Austria and Italy after years in rehabilitation at the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in the New Territories. Most were smuggled victims
- Hong Kong is a transport hub for the illegal wildlife trade, with more than 640 tonnes of contraband seized in 2018 and 2019
Topic | Environment
