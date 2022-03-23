Two endangered Malayan box turtles that were seized by Hong Kong authorities in 2010 are prepared for their journey. Photo: courtesy of KFBG
Two endangered Malayan box turtles that were seized by Hong Kong authorities in 2010 are prepared for their journey. Photo: courtesy of KFBG
Environment
Post Magazine /  Short Reads

Turtles and tortoises join exodus from Hong Kong – 55 from endangered species, most illegally smuggled, moved to reptile centres in Europe

  • The reptiles left for Austria and Italy after years in rehabilitation at the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden in the New Territories. Most were smuggled victims
  • Hong Kong is a transport hub for the illegal wildlife trade, with more than 640 tonnes of contraband seized in 2018 and 2019

Topic |   Environment
Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 6:45pm, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Two endangered Malayan box turtles that were seized by Hong Kong authorities in 2010 are prepared for their journey. Photo: courtesy of KFBG
Two endangered Malayan box turtles that were seized by Hong Kong authorities in 2010 are prepared for their journey. Photo: courtesy of KFBG
READ FULL ARTICLE