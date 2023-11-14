“A couple of chalk marks on the road outside Macau’s New World Emperor Hotel is the only testimony to a vicious triad killing,” reported the South China Morning Post on November 22, 1993.

“Things were back to normal inside the hotel where Andely Chan Yiu-hing had been drinking shortly before he and his two associates were shot at close range by men wearing helmets. But the apparent calm belied just how tough and dangerous things can be at times in this tiny Portuguese enclave.

“Chan was a car racer and by all accounts a good one, but his death was far removed from his regular tempting of fate behind the wheel of a Honda saloon.

“For the most part, triad crime only involves those directly concerned with its business. Innocent bystanders rarely get caught in the crossfire. But yesterday, just after 3am, when Chan and his friends […] left the hotel bar situated just metres from the street race circuit, [two] women were caught”, when the “Tiger of Wan Chai”, along with two associates, was murdered.

Andely Chan Yiu-hing, nicknamed the “Tiger of Wan Chai”, was shot and killed in a triad attack in Macau, in 1993. Photo: SCMP

“A Hong Kong-based British woman called Gillian Martin, 28, and Nalianee Tokel, 19, from Thailand, were treated for minor leg injuries at the Conde De Sao Januario Hospital but later released.”