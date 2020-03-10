Hermès Beauty will unveil its first make-up collection to beauty consumers in early March, 2020, with a line of lipsticks as its first offering. Named Rouge Hermès, the collection will consist of 24 hues, accompanied by a twice-yearly limited edition collection of three colours. Photo: Hermès
STYLE Edit: Hermès Beauty launches Rouge Hermès lipsticks range – so watch out, Lady Gaga and Rihanna
Better known for leather and watches, Hermès is now following its contemporaries into the world of beauty and skincare, with a 24-piece lipstick collection Rouge Hermès set to drop in March 2020
