From left to right: Billy Porter, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and Bobby Lytes all in controversial outfits. Photos (from left to right): Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE; AFP; AFP
Style /  News & Trends

From Melania Trump visiting Queen Elizabeth to Rihanna at British Fashion Awards, who were the worst- and best-dressed celebrities?

The Hadid sisters, Lady Gaga, Liu Wen and Jessica Jung impressed us this year, but who shocked us with the worst outfits?

Topic |   Fashion
Leona Liu

Leona Liu

Updated: 12:00pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left to right: Billy Porter, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and Bobby Lytes all in controversial outfits. Photos (from left to right): Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE; AFP; AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Leona Liu

Leona Liu

Leona Liu is the Deputy Editor of STYLE, covering a variety of lifestyle topics from fashion to design. She has previously worked at iconic titles like VOGUE, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, National Geographic and most recently, the design magazine Perspective.