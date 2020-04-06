The late Italian designer Sergio Rossi and his legacy. Photo: @scmp_style/Instagram
Style /  News & Trends

Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Beyoncé loved his designs: 5 things to know about Sergio Rossi, Italian shoemaker who died from Covid-19 complications

A victim of coronavirus, Sergio Rossi’s Opanca sandal, high-heeled Godiva pump and square-heeled Virginia all played a role in earning the shoe designer red-carpet acclaim

Topic |   Fashion
Tan Jou Teng
Tan Jou Teng

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Apr, 2020

The late Italian designer Sergio Rossi and his legacy. Photo: @scmp_style/Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE